📢 Nov. 17 public hearing on Davis Road zoning variance

📢 Public hearing on Davis Road zoning variance

The Perry Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the Perry Township Administrative Offices, 3740 Center Road.

They will review Appeal 04-26, a variance request from Darrell Jackson for property at 4786 Davis Road (Permanent Parcel No. 03A-072-000-015-0) in the Estate Residential 1 (ER-1) zoning district.

The request involves moving a lot line to give more room for the driveway at 4764 Davis Road (also owned by the applicant) and to square off the lot at 4786 Davis Road, which would make that lot smaller than the one-acre minimum required by Section 301.03 (area, setback, and height regulations). The lot would remain legal, nonconforming if approved.

Neighbors and interested residents can attend the hearing to hear details and offer comments.