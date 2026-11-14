Perry’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to hands-on therapy and weekend military support work. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Perry, Iowa.

Employer: Millennium Therapy

Millennium Therapy Location: Perry, IA

Perry, IA Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN

Full-time, Part-time, or PRN Pay: $35–$45/hour, negotiable based on experience

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, personal days, continuing education, flexible scheduling

This role is in a skilled nursing setting with 30–40 flexible hours/week and strong support from a local home office. Good fit if you want patient-focused care, room to use your clinical judgment, and options for different schedules.

Employer: Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics Location: Perry, IA

Perry, IA Type: Full-time, days

Full-time, days Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, disability, EAP, FSA, PTO, tuition reimbursement, flexible schedule

RN role that blends quality, case management, discharge planning, utilization review, and employee health. Great if you have a few years of nursing experience and want to move into a leadership-style position that still touches patient care.

Employer: DOCS Health

DOCS Health Location: Perry, IA (travel within the state as needed)

Perry, IA (travel within the state as needed) Type: As-needed, mostly weekends with some weekdays

This role supports military service members with refractions and eyeglass fittings using DOCS Health equipment. Ideal if you have an active license, like flexible, weekend-focused work, and want to serve Guard and Reserve units.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on schedule and requirements that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.