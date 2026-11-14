Perry’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in construction and healthcare support. If you’ve got management experience, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Parrish Construction Group

Parrish Construction Group Location: Perry, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead full construction projects from permits to closeout, keeping an eye on cost, schedule, quality, and profitability. You’ll work closely with clients, architects, and subcontractors, manage pay requests and cost reports, and run monthly owner meetings. Requires a bachelor’s degree or 3–5 years’ experience, strong math and reasoning skills, and comfort with tools like Primavera P6, Timberline, Word, and Excel.

Employer: Parrish Construction Group

Parrish Construction Group Location: Perry, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Director of Preconstruction with budgeting, estimating, bid packages, and RFPs before projects break ground. You’ll help maintain pricing and subcontractor databases, scope bids, attend pre-bid meetings, and prepare estimates. Needs a bachelor’s degree or 3–5+ years’ related experience, strong reading and math skills, and experience with Primavera P6, Timberline, Word, and Excel.

Employer: All Ways Caring HomeCare

Location: Perry, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $18.10/hour

Manage quality of in-home care, client satisfaction, and caregiver performance for a home care agency. You’ll handle scheduling, solve day-to-day issues, keep records in order, and build strong relationships with clients and referral partners. Looking for someone organized, people-focused, with prior scheduling/management experience and a valid driver’s license; an associate or bachelor’s degree in a related field is preferred.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Perry’s management openings tend to shift fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.