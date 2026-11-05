Free Southeastern Showdown Rodeo in Perry

The Southeastern Showdown Rodeo is underway at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry with free parking and free admission. High School Rodeo runs November 5–8 and Junior High Rodeo runs November 6–8, featuring events like barrel racing, team roping, and goat tying for junior high and high school athletes from across the Southeast. Learn more: Georgia High School Rodeo Association and Georgia National Fairgrounds events.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Perry