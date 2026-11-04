Correction

\u003cdiv>\u003cp>In the print version of an article that was published Oct. 28, and titled “A sign of the times,” Carla Blosser was wrongly identified as Cindy Blosser. The Tribune apologizes for the error.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIFBlcnJ5IENvdW50eSBUcmlidW5lIiwgImV2ZW50IjogIm1wX3N1YnNjcmlwdGlvbl9idXR0b25fY2xpY2tfZXZlbnQiLCAidXJsIjogImh0dHBzOi8vYXBnMDMubmV3endhcmUuY29tL3NzNzB2Mi9hZGFtcy9jb21tb24vdGVtcGxhdGUuanNwP3NraW49cGN0JmluaXQ9c3RhcnQmaW5pdEVkaXRpb249UENUIiwgIm1lZGlhSWQiOiAxNTk0MTQ3LCAidGl0bGUiOiAiQ29ycmVjdGlvbiJ9" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>