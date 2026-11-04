Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Perry County Tribune should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Wednesday, Nov. 4• Perry County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 212 S. Main St., Lower Level, New Lexington.

Thursday, Nov. 5• Pleasant Township Trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., trustees’ office.

Tuesday, Nov. 10• Crooksville Exempted Village School District Board of Education meeting, 5 p.m., Crooksville Schools Administration Office, 4065 Ceramic Way.

• Somerset Village Council meeting, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11• Perry County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 212 S. Main St., Lower Level, New Lexington.

Thursday, Nov. 12• Corning Village Council meeting, 6 p.m., village building, 110 Thresher St., Corning.

Monday, Nov. 16• New Lexington Village Council meeting, 5:30 p.m.

• New Lexington Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., New Lexington Middle School Media Center, 2549 Panther Drive, New Lexington.

• Thornville Village Council meeting, 7 p.m.

• Crooksville Village Council meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17• Roseville Village Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Roseville Municipal Building, 107 N Main St.

Wednesday, Nov. 18• Perry County District Library board meeting, 4:30 p.m., New Lexington branch.

• Northern Local Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Thornville Elementary.