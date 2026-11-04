Perry County Commissioners discuss finances

NEW LEXINGTON — At their Wednesday meeting, the Perry County Commissioners received quarterly financial updates from county Administrator Jim Stroup, who explained that a few departments had been trending downward in their spending, and that the county received slightly more revenue than expected.

The commissioners then approved a handful of appropriations. It was later explained that these appropriations included funding for engineering costs for Northern Perry County Water and Wastewater, a $2,000 grant for the sheriff’s office for national forest patrol, and a $37,000 appropriation from the general fund, which acted as an insurance buyout for a cruiser that was heavily damaged by floodwater. The commissioners also approved and accepted a $1,000 donation from Humana for the annual back-to-school bash.

They also agreed to award four ODOT demolition projects to the lowest bidder. These projects are centered around four brownfield sites located within the county that need to be demolished.

Later, they authorized board of commissioners President Scott Owen to sign the records retention schedule for the Sheriff’s office. They also authorized him to sign a grant proposal for emergency phone communications within the elevator at the Job and Family Services building.

They later agreed to increase the ceiling from $10,000 to $15,000 in their agreement with Triple Nickle Lawn Care, effective through Feb. 28, 2027.

The commissioners also approved a contract plan between Perry County Transit and Crooksville Schools for transportation services, retroactively effective from Aug. 1, 2026 to July 31, 2027. They also authorized Perry County Transit to enter into a contract with Language Line Services Inc. for interpretation and translation services.

Finally, the commissioners agreed to rescind a previous resolution to create a fund for the Appalachian Regional Safety Council, as discussions between county officials determined that the type of fund that was created should not lie within the county.

Email at aszczesniak@perrytribune.com