📢 New Trail of Tears history markers coming to Perry County

Perry County is adding seven official Trail of Tears National Historic Trail signs along county roadways to help share and preserve this important part of American and local history.

The project is a partnership between the Perry County Commission, Perry County Heritage Tourism, the Missouri Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association, and the National Park Service. The Perry County Road and Bridge Department will install the signs along designated county road rights-of-way.

These markers will highlight the historic routes that passed through Perry County during the forced removal of approximately 16,000 Cherokee people in the 1830s, when an estimated 4,000 died from harsh conditions and disease.

Once in place, the signs will connect Perry County to a larger network of Trail of Tears National Historic Trail markers across Missouri and other states, giving residents and visitors more ways to learn about this history while traveling local roads.