Perris neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from holiday decor to home office furniture. If you’re nearby, these could be easy pickups.

Item: Free green artificial Christmas garland with integrated lights

Condition: Not stated (appears ready for holiday decorating)

Location: Lake Mathews Estates, Perris, CA – outside by the mailbox

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a lighted artificial garland, great for holiday decor around doors, railings, or mantels. The poster notes it is already set out by the mailbox for easy grab-and-go pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Gevalia coffee maker

Features: Programmable settings and auto-on function

Condition: Not stated

Location: Lake Mathews Estates, Perris, CA – outside by the mailbox

Source: nextdoor.com

A basic drip coffee maker with programmable options so you can set it to start brewing before you wake up. The owner has placed it outside by the mailbox for easy pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Computer desk with four-tier shelving unit

Style: Dark wood-grain top with black metal frame

Condition: Used – Fair, has small scratches as shown in photos

Location: Perris, CA (exact address via the poster)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Pickup: Pick up only

This is a sturdy office desk with a four-tier shelf on the right side for books, decor, or storage. The desktop is supported by a cross-brace metal structure for extra stability. Good option for a home office or student workspace if you don’t mind some cosmetic wear.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items in Perris tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.