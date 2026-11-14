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🔧 Multiple Walmart Maintenance Tech Roles in Perris, CA
Perris is busy right now, and Walmart is hiring skilled maintenance techs to keep their big retail site running smoothly.
Below are several hands-on roles in Building & Grounds Maintenance at the Perris, CA Walmart location.
(USA) Technician, Facility Services, Food Equipment
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1800 N Perris Blvd, Perris, CA 92571
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Specialized role focused on commercial food equipment like ovens, fryers, slicers, ice machines, and bakery gear. You’ll handle repairs, preventative maintenance, and safety checks, plus train store associates on proper cleaning and care.
Good fit if you have:
- Experience in plumbing, electrical, carpentry, or material handling equipment
- Strong troubleshooting skills and can manage work orders and maintenance logs
- A valid driver’s license and clean driving record
You’ll help cut repair costs, keep food areas safe, and support smooth store operations.
(USA) Technician, Facility Services General Maintenance
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1800 N Perris Blvd, Perris, CA 92571
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
General Facilities Maintenance Tech role covering store facilities, fixtures, and equipment. You’ll follow a maintenance schedule, respond to emergency calls, and keep the building safe, clean, and working right.
Highlights:
- Use multiple trades: plumbing, electrical, carpentry, material handling, food equipment
- Work under a General Maintenance Manager with clear work orders and training
- Full-time with benefits, PTO, Walmart discount, 401(k) with match, bonus eligibility, and free college through Live Better U
Requirements (summary):
- Vocational/technical cert and 3+ years in a trade, or 5+ years trade experience
- Valid driver’s license, eligible for CDL
(USA) Technician, Facility Services General Maintenance
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1800 N Perris Blvd, Perris, CA 92571
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is the same General Facilities Maintenance Technician role as above, posted on Indeed. If you prefer applying through Indeed, use this link. Duties, perks, and requirements match the LinkedIn posting.
If you’ve got solid trade skills and like keeping big buildings running, these Perris Walmart roles are worth a quick look and fast application.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.