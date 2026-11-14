Perris is busy right now, and Walmart is hiring skilled maintenance techs to keep their big retail site running smoothly.

Below are several hands-on roles in Building & Grounds Maintenance at the Perris, CA Walmart location.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1800 N Perris Blvd, Perris, CA 92571

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialized role focused on commercial food equipment like ovens, fryers, slicers, ice machines, and bakery gear. You’ll handle repairs, preventative maintenance, and safety checks, plus train store associates on proper cleaning and care.

Good fit if you have:

Experience in plumbing, electrical, carpentry, or material handling equipment

Strong troubleshooting skills and can manage work orders and maintenance logs

A valid driver’s license and clean driving record

You’ll help cut repair costs, keep food areas safe, and support smooth store operations.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1800 N Perris Blvd, Perris, CA 92571

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General Facilities Maintenance Tech role covering store facilities, fixtures, and equipment. You’ll follow a maintenance schedule, respond to emergency calls, and keep the building safe, clean, and working right.

Highlights:

Use multiple trades: plumbing, electrical, carpentry, material handling, food equipment

Work under a General Maintenance Manager with clear work orders and training

with clear work orders and training Full-time with benefits, PTO, Walmart discount, 401(k) with match, bonus eligibility, and free college through Live Better U

Requirements (summary):

Vocational/technical cert and 3+ years in a trade, or 5+ years trade experience

in a trade, or trade experience Valid driver’s license, eligible for CDL

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1800 N Perris Blvd, Perris, CA 92571

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is the same General Facilities Maintenance Technician role as above, posted on Indeed. If you prefer applying through Indeed, use this link. Duties, perks, and requirements match the LinkedIn posting.

If you’ve got solid trade skills and like keeping big buildings running, these Perris Walmart roles are worth a quick look and fast application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.