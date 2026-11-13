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🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in Perris, CA Hiring Now
Perris food spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, talking with people, and don’t mind being on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.
Kitchen Clerk
- Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC
- Location: Perris, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.90–$19.30/hour (employer’s stated range)
Help run the hot foods area in a busy market—greet customers, keep cases stocked, assist cooks, and handle food orders. Great if you have a valid Food Handler card, like staying active, and want room to grow in a large grocery chain.
Assistant Manager (08248) – 2560 Perris Blvd.
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Perris, CA
- Type: Full-time
Lead store shifts, manage staff, handle cash and inventory, and keep service running smoothly. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable giving directions, and want a path from assistant manager to higher leadership in a well-known pizza brand.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.