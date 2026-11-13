Perris food spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, talking with people, and don’t mind being on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Perris, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$19.30/hour (employer’s stated range)

Help run the hot foods area in a busy market—greet customers, keep cases stocked, assist cooks, and handle food orders. Great if you have a valid Food Handler card, like staying active, and want room to grow in a large grocery chain.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Perris, CA

Type: Full-time

Lead store shifts, manage staff, handle cash and inventory, and keep service running smoothly. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable giving directions, and want a path from assistant manager to higher leadership in a well-known pizza brand.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.