Perris retail is busy right now, with grocery and discount stores adding staff. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, most with steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Perris, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.15–$19.59/hour (employer’s posted range)

Front-end role helping customers check out, handle cash, and keep the register area clean and organized. Good fit if you like talking with people, staying busy on your feet, and want a place where you can learn and move up.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Perris, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a neighborhood Dollar General store, manage the team, and keep the store running smoothly. This role is for someone with leadership skills who wants full-time hours plus access to benefits like health coverage, 401(k), and paid leave (per company site and eligibility rules).

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Perris, CA

Type: Likely full-time/part-time shifts (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time/part-time shifts (not clearly stated) Pay: Not listed

Night shift role keeping shelves full, clean, and organized between about 9:00 pm and 9:00 am. Great if you like working behind the scenes, don’t mind lifting up to 40–50 lbs, and prefer quieter overnight hours in a big, employee-owned grocery chain.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Perris stores tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.