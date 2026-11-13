Perris neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby and can pick up, these could be great finds.

Item: Free crate with wood inside

Condition: Used – fair

Location: Perris, CA (exact address via Facebook Marketplace)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This wood crate comes filled with wood that you must take together. The poster notes you’ll need a strong truck with at least 4' x 4' of flatbed space to fit it comfortably. Good option if you need scrap wood and a sturdy crate.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Free furniture (moving giveaway)

Location: Ranch St, Perris, CA

Source: Nextdoor

The poster is moving and offering free items, likely furniture, from their place on Ranch St. Details are limited, so you’ll want to click through and message them on Nextdoor to see what’s still available and arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free set of decorative plates

Location: Lake Mathews Estates, Perris, CA

Source: Nextdoor

This is a free elegant plate set with a Greek key pattern. There are small and large plates, about 40 plates total, and it’s pick-up only. Nice if you like classic designs or need extra dishes for gatherings.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free deals in Perris tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and set up pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.