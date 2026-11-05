🚚 Perris, CA Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Perris is busy with warehouse, yard, and logistics work right now. If you like keeping things moving and staying organized, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: White Cap

White Cap Location: Perris, CA (On-site)

Perris, CA (On-site) Category: Logistics / Inventory Control

Logistics / Inventory Control Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM (2nd shift)

Pay: $22.00 – $30.80 per hour (California range)

Type: Full-time

You’ll handle inventory accuracy, quality checks on incoming products, and daily audit schedules to keep the warehouse running smoothly. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of inventory or warehouse experience, are detail-focused, and like a steady indoor role with clear processes.

Employer: White Cap

White Cap Location: Perris, CA (On-site)

Perris, CA (On-site) Category: Logistics / Inventory Control

Logistics / Inventory Control Pay: $22.00 – $30.80 per hour (California range)

Type: Full-time

Very similar to the QA role but focused more on inventory records, cycle counts, and resolving discrepancies to keep stock levels accurate. Good for someone with 2–5 years in inventory control who likes working with systems (ERP/WMS) and wants a stable, indoor logistics job.

Employer: RB GLOBAL (Ritchie Bros. / IAA)

Location: Perris, CA

Perris, CA Category: Yard Operations / Equipment Service

Yard Operations / Equipment Service Type: Full-time

You’ll coordinate repairs and maintenance for loaders and heavy equipment, manage parts inventory, and track repair logs and costs. This is a good match if you have 5+ years as a service writer (auto or heavy machinery), don’t mind working indoors and outdoors, and like mixing hands-on equipment work with spreadsheets and reports.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.