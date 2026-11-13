💰 $29,000 in PRVEPA scholarships awarded to MGCCC students

Twenty-nine Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students have each received $1,000 scholarships through the Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association (PRVEPA) Round Up for Education program.

These $29,000 in awards come from PRVEPA members who choose to round up their monthly electric bills to the nearest dollar. On average, members give about 50 cents a month, and together that change adds up to college help for eligible cooperative members, their children, and spouses attending Mississippi community colleges.

The MGCCC Foundation helps manage these Round Up for Education scholarships for Gulf Coast students, connecting local donations with students who need support.

If you’re an MGCCC student or have a family member who is, and your household gets power from Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association, this program may be worth exploring for future scholarship opportunities.