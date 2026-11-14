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Perkasie
🏛️ Perkasie Parks Board: E-bikes, pool repairs & 2027 budget
13 days ago
🏛️ The Perkasie Borough Parks & Recreation Board will meet on November 17, 2026 at 6:30pm in the Parks and Recreation Office.
They’ll start with the Pledge of Allegiance, then a public forum where residents can speak, followed by approval of the October 2026 meeting minutes.
Under old business, the Board plans to talk about:
- E-bikes in parks and facilities
- Competition pool leak repairs
- The proposed 2027 budget
- A report covering October 2026 activities
Under new business, they expect to cover:
- Pickleball donation improvements (how donated funds or items may be used)
- A possible youth delegate role
- Menlo 2026 membership survey results
- Menlo facility rules
- A soccer field request
- The Healthy Kids Running Series
- Holiday program volunteers and needs
They’ll finish with any other business and then adjourn.
The next Parks & Recreation Board meeting is scheduled for December 15, 2026 at 6:30pm.
More Info: https://perkasieborough.org/media/4237/2026_11_17-...
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