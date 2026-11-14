🏛️ The Perkasie Borough Parks & Recreation Board will meet on November 17, 2026 at 6:30pm in the Parks and Recreation Office.

They’ll start with the Pledge of Allegiance, then a public forum where residents can speak, followed by approval of the October 2026 meeting minutes.

Under old business, the Board plans to talk about:

E-bikes in parks and facilities

in parks and facilities Competition pool leak repairs

The proposed 2027 budget

A report covering October 2026 activities

Under new business, they expect to cover:

Pickleball donation improvements (how donated funds or items may be used)

(how donated funds or items may be used) A possible youth delegate role

role Menlo 2026 membership survey results

results Menlo facility rules

A soccer field request

The Healthy Kids Running Series

Holiday program volunteers and needs

They’ll finish with any other business and then adjourn.

The next Parks & Recreation Board meeting is scheduled for December 15, 2026 at 6:30pm.