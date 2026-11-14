📢 New volunteer joins Perkasie fire police team

The Perkasie Fire Company has added a new member to its fire police team.

George Dart was officially sworn in on Thursday night by Perkasie Mayor Jeff Hollenbach, with Fire Company President Rich Dunbar and Fire Police Captain John Blum present.

Fire police support every emergency response by directing traffic, keeping scenes safe, and protecting first responders and the community, according to the fire company.

The fire company shared that they are grateful George has chosen to volunteer his time and are excited to have him on the team.