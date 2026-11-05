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Perham

Limited Holiday Dollars Still Available in Perham

6 days ago
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Discover Perham reports that only $20,000 in Holiday Dollars remain for purchase at the Perham Chamber. Residents can still buy Holiday Dollars at the Chamber as of 2026-11-05, but sales will end once the remaining amount is sold out.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Discover Perham

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