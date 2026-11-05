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Perham
Perham Retail Season Opener During Deer Opener Weekend
6 days ago
The Perham Retail Season Opener will take place in Perham during Minnesota Deer Opener Weekend, with local shops offering shopping, activities, prizes, and family fun. Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit Perham businesses this weekend to explore seasonal deals and events.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Discover Perham
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