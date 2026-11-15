Three lovely poodles in Peralta, NM are hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All are with Almost Home NM, and applications are required before meeting them.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Location: Almost Home NM , Peralta, NM

, Peralta, NM Source: adoptapet

Punkin is a young miniature poodle mix with a warm, golden coat. To meet her, you’ll need to complete an application first; the rescue uses this to help match dogs with the right homes.

👉 Meet PUNKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Location: Almost Home NM , Peralta, NM

, Peralta, NM Source: adoptapet

Casper is a young white miniature poodle mix. Like his rescue friends, he can be seen by appointment after you submit an adoption application.

👉 Meet CASPER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix

Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Location: Almost Home NM , Peralta, NM

, Peralta, NM Source: adoptapet

Boo is a young standard poodle mix with a sleek black coat. He’s also available to meet by appointment once your application is in.

👉 Meet BOO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To learn more about any of these dogs or to start the process, please contact Almost Home NM through their Adopt-a-Pet listings and complete the online application they provide.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.