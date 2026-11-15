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🐶 Playful Poodles Ready for Adoption in Peralta, New Mexico
Three lovely poodles in Peralta, NM are hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All are with Almost Home NM, and applications are required before meeting them.
PUNKIN
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Location: Almost Home NM, Peralta, NM
- Source: adoptapet
Punkin is a young miniature poodle mix with a warm, golden coat. To meet her, you’ll need to complete an application first; the rescue uses this to help match dogs with the right homes.
👉 Meet PUNKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CASPER
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Location: Almost Home NM, Peralta, NM
- Source: adoptapet
Casper is a young white miniature poodle mix. Like his rescue friends, he can be seen by appointment after you submit an adoption application.
👉 Meet CASPER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BOO
- Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Location: Almost Home NM, Peralta, NM
- Source: adoptapet
Boo is a young standard poodle mix with a sleek black coat. He’s also available to meet by appointment once your application is in.
👉 Meet BOO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
To learn more about any of these dogs or to start the process, please contact Almost Home NM through their Adopt-a-Pet listings and complete the online application they provide.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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