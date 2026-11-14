Peralta has some lovely young dogs hoping for a fresh start. All of these pups are with Almost Home NM and need caring families to call their own.

Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix

Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Location: Almost Home NM , Peralta, NM

, Peralta, NM Source: adoptapet

Punkin is a young standard poodle mix with a warm, rich red coat. She’s looking for a home through Almost Home NM, and the rescue asks that anyone interested complete an application before scheduling a visit.

👉 Meet PUNKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix

Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: White

White Location: Almost Home NM , Peralta, NM

, Peralta, NM Source: adoptapet

Casper is a young, white standard poodle mix. Like Punkin, he’s available through Almost Home NM, and the rescue requires an online application before you can set up an appointment to meet him.

👉 Meet CASPER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Whippet / Labrador Retriever mix

Whippet / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Location: Almost Home NM , Peralta, NM

, Peralta, NM Source: adoptapet

Neela is a young Whippet/Lab mix with a soft tan-and-white coat. She’s also with Almost Home NM, and just like the others, you’ll need to fill out an application before arranging a visit.

👉 Meet NEELA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please visit their links, read the full bios, and complete the Almost Home NM adoption application so the rescue can help match you with the right pup.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.