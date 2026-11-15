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🐱 Sweet Pequot Lakes Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Pequot Lakes, MN? These adoptable cats are waiting at The Babinski Foundation for someone to bring them home and love them.
Jack
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: The Babinski Foundation
- Phone: (218) 568-7387
Jack is a tiny black kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Jack could be your new buddy.
👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Punkin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: The Babinski Foundation
- Phone: (218) 568-7387
Punkin is a handsome orange boy with that classic pumpkin coloring. As a young cat, he’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of curiosity and fun.
👉 Meet Punkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rainey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: The Babinski Foundation
- Phone: (218) 568-7387
Rainey is a sleek black youngster looking for a cozy home and a person to call his own. If you like playful but more grown-up than a tiny kitten, Rainey could be a great match.
👉 Meet Rainey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pequot Lakes, consider visiting The Babinski Foundation or giving them a call at (218) 568-7387 to learn more about these wonderful cats and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.