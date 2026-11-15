Looking for a new feline friend in Pequot Lakes, MN? These adoptable cats are waiting at The Babinski Foundation for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Babinski Foundation

Phone: (218) 568-7387

Jack is a tiny black kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Jack could be your new buddy.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: The Babinski Foundation

Phone: (218) 568-7387

Punkin is a handsome orange boy with that classic pumpkin coloring. As a young cat, he’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of curiosity and fun.

👉 Meet Punkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: The Babinski Foundation

Phone: (218) 568-7387

Rainey is a sleek black youngster looking for a cozy home and a person to call his own. If you like playful but more grown-up than a tiny kitten, Rainey could be a great match.

👉 Meet Rainey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pequot Lakes, consider visiting The Babinski Foundation or giving them a call at (218) 568-7387 to learn more about these wonderful cats and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.