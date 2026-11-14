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🐱 Playful Pequot Lakes Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Pequot Lakes has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes at The Babinski Foundation. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, now is a wonderful time to visit.
Bailey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: The Babinski Foundation
- Phone: (218) 568-7387
Bailey is a beautiful mostly white adult cat looking for a calm, loving home where she can settle in for good.
👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tux
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: The Babinski Foundation
- Phone: (218) 568-7387
Tux wears a classic tuxedo coat and is hoping to dress up your home with his handsome looks and steady adult charm.
👉 Meet Tux and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dune
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: The Babinski Foundation
- Phone: (218) 568-7387
Dune is a young brown kitten ready to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Dune and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Draya
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: The Babinski Foundation
- Phone: (218) 568-7387
Draya is a sweet brown kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where she can play and learn.
👉 Meet Draya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daria
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: The Babinski Foundation
- Phone: (218) 568-7387
Daria is another adorable brown kitten hoping to find a family who will enjoy her kitten energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet Daria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Decker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: The Babinski Foundation
- Phone: (218) 568-7387
Decker is a young brown boy who would love a home with toys, treats, and people to dote on him.
👉 Meet Decker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Delia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: The Babinski Foundation
- Phone: (218) 568-7387
Delia is a brown kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter and start life in a cozy home.
👉 Meet Delia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Declan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: The Babinski Foundation
- Phone: (218) 568-7387
Declan is a brown kitten who would love to grow up with a person or family of his own.
👉 Meet Declan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Curley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: The Babinski Foundation
- Phone: (218) 568-7387
Curley is a bright orange kitten who’s ready to bring some sunshine into her new home.
👉 Meet Curley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call The Babinski Foundation at (218) 568-7387 or visit their website to learn more and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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