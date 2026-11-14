Pequot Lakes has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes at The Babinski Foundation. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, now is a wonderful time to visit.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: The Babinski Foundation

Phone: (218) 568-7387

Bailey is a beautiful mostly white adult cat looking for a calm, loving home where she can settle in for good.

👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: The Babinski Foundation

Phone: (218) 568-7387

Tux wears a classic tuxedo coat and is hoping to dress up your home with his handsome looks and steady adult charm.

👉 Meet Tux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Babinski Foundation

Phone: (218) 568-7387

Dune is a young brown kitten ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Dune and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Babinski Foundation

Phone: (218) 568-7387

Draya is a sweet brown kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where she can play and learn.

👉 Meet Draya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Babinski Foundation

Phone: (218) 568-7387

Daria is another adorable brown kitten hoping to find a family who will enjoy her kitten energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Daria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Babinski Foundation

Phone: (218) 568-7387

Decker is a young brown boy who would love a home with toys, treats, and people to dote on him.

👉 Meet Decker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Babinski Foundation

Phone: (218) 568-7387

Delia is a brown kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter and start life in a cozy home.

👉 Meet Delia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Babinski Foundation

Phone: (218) 568-7387

Declan is a brown kitten who would love to grow up with a person or family of his own.

👉 Meet Declan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: The Babinski Foundation

Phone: (218) 568-7387

Curley is a bright orange kitten who’s ready to bring some sunshine into her new home.

👉 Meet Curley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call The Babinski Foundation at (218) 568-7387 or visit their website to learn more and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.