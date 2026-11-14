🏛️ Pepperell Select Board: Tacos, Housing, Climate & FY2028 Budget

The Pepperell Select Board will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM in Conference Room A, Town Hall, 1 Main Street, Pepperell, MA. You can also join remotely by GoTo Meeting at https://meet.goto.com/town/selectboard or by phone at +1 (408) 650-3123, access code 670-099-317.

The meeting will start with the call to order, pledge, and a public comment period. After that, the Board will review written submissions, warrants, and minutes, including the October 2, 2026 meeting minutes.

Consent agenda and recent spending

A consent agenda of routine, non-controversial items will be presented as a single group for approval.

Recent warrants already processed and listed for transparency:

Payables W# 17B (dated October 22, 2026 ): $5,728,328.58

(dated ): Payroll W# 18A (dated November 5, 2026 ): $382,877.43

(dated ): Payables W# 18B (dated October 29, 2026): $267,213.34

Written submittals include items like a Nashoba Associated Boards of Health memo and the NMCOG November 2026 Newsletter. Large documents are posted on the town website.

Open volunteer seats and town job openings

The agenda lists vacancies on several boards, committees, and commissions. Residents who want to volunteer can fill out a Citizen Activity Form online to request appointment.

The Town is also hiring for:

Truck Driver, Assistant Mechanic, DPW Highway

Full Time Police Officer

Full Time Public Safety Dispatcher

Per Diem Fire/EMS Paramedic/AEMT/EMT

Full job details and descriptions are at https://town.pepperell.ma.us/268/Opportunities-Bids-Openings.

Planning Board associate appointment – James Galvin

The Planning Board has recommended James (Jim) Galvin to serve as an Associate Member.

Key points:

Planning Board voted to recommend him on November 2, 2026

Proposed term would run through June 30, 2027

He lives in Pepperell and can give up to 20 hours per week

In retirement, he wants to give back to the town

He notes experience managing a large organization and working with many types of stakeholders

The Select Board can either take no action or vote to appoint him.

New restaurant: We Love Tacos Inc – food license

A new business, We Love Tacos Inc, is applying for a Common Victualler (food service) license at 140–142 Main Street, Pepperell.

Applicant: Roberto Jimenez

Location: 140–142 Main Street

The Board will review the application and may vote to approve or take no action.

Public hearing: All Alcoholic Beverages Liquor License at 140–142 Main

For the same location, the Board will hold a public hearing on an All Alcoholic Beverages Liquor License.

Applicant: Roberto Jimenez d/b/a We Love Tacos Inc

Manager: Roberto Jimenez

Location: 140–142 Main Street, Pepperell, MA

Hearing date/time: November 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Place: Town Hall, Conference Room A , and remotely via the same GoTo link and phone number

, and remotely via the same GoTo link and phone number Legal basis: Massachusetts General Law, Chapter 138, §15A

Hearing process:

Chair opens the hearing and explains its purpose Applicant presents the request Questions from the Select Board Comments from those in support Comments from those opposed Additional questions or comments Board decides if more information is needed Motion to continue the hearing or to close and adjourn

Rules:

Speakers must identify themselves

All comments go to the Select Board (not to each other)

The Chair may limit repetitive comments

A draft motion is prepared to approve the All Alcoholic Beverages Liquor License for We Love Tacos Inc at 140–142 Main Street.

Climate Change Committee annual update and 2027 goals

The Climate Change Committee will give its yearly update on:

Activities and actions over the past year

Proposed goals for 2027

They are asking for feedback from the Select Board to be sure their work lines up with the town’s climate and environmental concerns. The Board may choose to take action or simply hear the presentation.

FY2028 budget message

Each November, the Select Board sends a budget message to staff to guide planning for a future fiscal year. This year it is for FY2028.

Topics to be discussed:

Overall budget planning

Spending limits

Cost of living adjustments (COLA)

Capital spending targets

How to apply newly adopted financial policies

A draft message will be ready for the meeting. The Board is expected to adjust it as needed and may vote to approve it and direct the Town Administrator to send it to town staff, boards, committees, and commissions.

Debrief of November 7 Special Town Meeting

The Board will review the November 7, 2026 Special Town Meeting to see what worked well and what could be improved for future meetings. No specific motions are listed, but discussion is planned.

Request for a January 25, 2027 Special Town Meeting

The Planning Board is asking the Select Board to call a Special Town Meeting on January 25, 2027.

Purpose:

To move forward proposed changes to the Planning Board’s Table of Uses

Details:

Nissitissit Middle School is available and has been reserved, pending the Board’s decision

is available and has been reserved, pending the Board’s decision The Select Board will also consider whether to open the warrant for other articles

Draft motions include taking no action or moving ahead with the request.

Charter changes and bylaw review discussion

Select Board Chair Mark Mathews will lead a discussion on:

Possible changes to the Town Charter

Possible bylaw updates

What process would be needed to make any changes

No specific motion is expected, but the Board may choose to act depending on the discussion.

Affordable Housing Trust – Pepperell Meadows support letter

The Affordable Housing Trust is asking the Select Board for a letter of support for Pepperell Meadows on River Road.

The owner is considering an expansion of housing on the existing parcel

on the existing parcel The idea is in the early stages

The owner plans to move forward only if the town is supportive

A draft support letter was prepared by Tony Beattie. The Town Administrator will revise it after talking with Affordable Housing Trust Chair Peter March, with a revised version expected by Monday the 16th for Board review.

Draft motions include taking no action or directing the Town Administrator to finalize the letter of support for the East Point Properties proposal and prepare it for Board signatures.

Town Administrator report and liaison updates

The Town Administrator will give an oral or written report on recent work by staff. Written reports are archived at https://town.pepperell.ma.us/DocumentCenter/Index/302.

Select Board members will also share liaison updates from the boards and committees they follow. These are brief and non-voting; any item needing action will be put on a future agenda.

Upcoming agenda items and next meeting

Future topics include:

December 9, 2026 : Chair Steve Themelis introduces Brian Bradbury , Executive Director of the Mass Revolutionary Regional Tourism Council

: Chair introduces , Executive Director of the December 9 : NMCOG Resilience conversation

: conversation December 9 : NMCOG Housing Production Plan (HPP) presentation by Mike Asciola (about 15 minutes , in person)

: presentation by (about , in person) December 9 : Annual Select Board license renewals

: Annual TBD : Planning Town Survey on local government topics

: Planning Town Survey on local government topics January (TBD): Pepperell Historical Commission annual update on Walton Cemetery

The next general business meeting is December 9, 2026. It is the only general business meeting in December. The submission deadline for that agenda is November 27, 2026.

The November 18 meeting will end with a motion to adjourn.