📢 Comment on Pepperell’s Housing Production Plan by Nov. 27

The Planning Board, with help from NMCOG, has updated Pepperell’s Housing Production Plan and released a final draft for public review.

Residents can:

Read the draft Housing Production Plan and related documents online

Share comments before the plan is adopted by the Planning Board and Select Board

Comments are due by November 27, 2026.

If you care about how housing is planned and built in Pepperell, this is a key chance to review the proposal and speak up before it’s finalized.