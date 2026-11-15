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Independent Newsmedia/Jacob Bacome

The Liberty Lions girls flag football team defeated the Mountain View (Mesa) Toros 42-21 on November 14th. The Lions struck first, scoring 28 points in the first quarter and leading 35-7 at half.

With this win Liberty advances to the semifinals where they will either face 1-seeded Highland or 9-seeded Gilbert. The semifinal game will be played at 6:00p.m. on November 18th at the higher seeded school.