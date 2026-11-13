Petty Officer 2nd Class Danial Gilbert, a Peoria native, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to USS Mahan, a Navy destroyer operating out of Naval Station Norfolk.



Gilbert graduated from Raymond S. Kellis High School in 2024.

"Arizona taught me how to adapt and be quick-thinking," Gilbert said. "It also doesn't hurt to avoid crazy drivers."

Gilbert joined the Navy two years ago.

"I joined the Navy because I wanted to be a teacher when I finish with the Navy and I didn't want to acquire a massive educational debt to accomplish my goals," Gilbert said.

Today, Gilbert serves as a personnel specialist.