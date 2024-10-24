Peoria Lake Pleasant Walmart celebrates grand re-opening

The Peoria Lake Pleasant Walmart will celebrate a grand re-opening this week.

Walmart will welcome customers to the newly transformed Peoria Lake Pleasant Supercenter, Oct. 25, at 21655 N Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Store associates and customers will mark the occasion with an opening ceremony and community event, which will include showing off a new community-focused mural, family-friendly activities and the recognition of community partnerships with the presentation of grants to local organizations.



Peoria Walmart Supercenter Store Manager Matthew Carter says customers will see improvements including:



• A newly painted building inside and out

• Expanded grocery and health and beauty products

• Updated vision center

• New flooring to replace the existing tile

• New lighting and signage throughout the store making it easier for customers to navigate

• Enhanced pet department

• Expanded online grocery pick up area, with three times the customer parking space

• Enhanced adult beverage area

• Newly remodeled restrooms and added Mother's room