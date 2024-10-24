Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Peoria Independent

    Peoria Lake Pleasant Walmart celebrates grand re-opening

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNMBQ_0wKDzLuy00

    The Peoria Lake Pleasant Walmart will celebrate a grand re-opening this week.

    Walmart will welcome customers to the newly transformed Peoria Lake Pleasant Supercenter, Oct. 25, at 21655 N Lake Pleasant Parkway.

    Store associates and customers will mark the occasion with an opening ceremony and community event, which will include showing off a new community-focused mural, family-friendly activities and the recognition of community partnerships with the presentation of grants to local organizations.

    Peoria Walmart Supercenter Store Manager Matthew Carter says customers will see improvements including:

    • A newly painted building inside and out
    • Expanded grocery and health and beauty products
    • Updated vision center
    • New flooring to replace the existing tile
    • New lighting and signage throughout the store making it easier for customers to navigate
    • Enhanced pet department
    • Expanded online grocery pick up area, with three times the customer parking space
    • Enhanced adult beverage area
    • Newly remodeled restrooms and added Mother's room

    Related Search

    Lake pleasant ParkwayGrocery shoppingOnline grocery pickupCommunity eventsPeoriaMatthew Carter

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy