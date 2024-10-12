Open in App
    AUDIO RECAP: Liberty holds off Pinnacle 32-29 in instant classic

    By By Matt Loeschman,

    2 days ago

    Listen below to Matt Loeschman's recap of Liberty Football's thrilling 32-29 win over Pinnacle during the Oct. 11 AzPreps365 Friday Night Football Wrap-Up Show.

