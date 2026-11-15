Peoria has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a loving home. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

T-Shirt is a young brindle American Pit Bull Terrier pup looking for a fresh start. As a baby, he’ll need patient training, routine, and lots of gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet T-Shirt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

Jazzy is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a soft tan coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Jazzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

Rodney is another sweet Pit Bull Terrier puppy, with a brindle-and-white coat. He’s at the perfect age to start basic training and bonding with his new family.

👉 Meet Rodney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

Ruby is a black Labrador Retriever mix puppy. Like most Lab mixes, she’ll likely enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with her people.

👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Buddy

Breed: Goldendoodle mix

Goldendoodle mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $250

Rescue: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP

Buddy is a white senior Goldendoodle mix looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy his golden years. His adoption fee is $250.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Peoria, IL area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed above, share these pups with friends, or stop by to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.