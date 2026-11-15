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🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Seniors Ready for Adoption in Peoria
Peoria has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a loving home. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you.
T-SHIRT
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
T-Shirt is a young brindle American Pit Bull Terrier pup looking for a fresh start. As a baby, he’ll need patient training, routine, and lots of gentle guidance as he grows.
👉 Meet T-Shirt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JAZZY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
Jazzy is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a soft tan coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet Jazzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RODNEY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with White
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
Rodney is another sweet Pit Bull Terrier puppy, with a brindle-and-white coat. He’s at the perfect age to start basic training and bonding with his new family.
👉 Meet Rodney and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RUBY
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
Ruby is a black Labrador Retriever mix puppy. Like most Lab mixes, she’ll likely enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with her people.
👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy
- Name: Buddy
- Breed: Goldendoodle mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Rescue: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP
Buddy is a white senior Goldendoodle mix looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy his golden years. His adoption fee is $250.
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Peoria, IL area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed above, share these pups with friends, or stop by to meet them in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.