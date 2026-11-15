Peoria’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from entry-level roles to high-end physician leadership, there’s something for almost every stage of a medical career.

Here are several solid openings in Peoria, IL worth a look this week:

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Peoria, IL (Travel/Local contract)

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel assignment

Pay: $3,909 per week (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

Start date: 11/16/2026

High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with day shifts, guaranteed hours, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision for you and your family. Includes travel stipends (if eligible), 401(k), daily or weekly pay, free CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support; 1 year of experience required.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

Location: Peoria, IL (onsite training, then possible WFH)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.71 – $24.37/hour

Help patients understand their bills, insurance, and payment options while keeping their records accurate and complete. Must live in IL or MI; after 90 days of onsite training in Peoria, you may be able to work from home.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

Location: Peoria, IL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.71 – $24.37/hour

Front-line role helping self-pay patients understand costs, set up payment options, and navigate assistance programs. Great fit if you have customer service or call center experience and want to stay close to patient care without doing clinical work.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 – $23.25/hour

“Earn while you learn” role where Walgreens trains you toward PTCB certification and a long-term pharmacy career. You’ll work directly with patients, fill prescriptions, handle insurance claims, and get access to company benefits and ongoing training.

Employer: OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time, physician leadership

Base salary range: $534,000 – $565,000

Lead a growing Pediatric ENT division at a major children’s hospital, with a wide range of complex airway, sinus, and hearing surgeries. Role includes division leadership, program growth, signing bonus, relocation support, PTO from day one, CME time/dollars, malpractice coverage, and potential loan repayment.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

Location: Peoria, IL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.27 – $22.66/hour

Be the first face patients see, handling registration, insurance details, and check-in with a strong customer service focus. Good match if you have office or customer service experience and want to get your foot in the door with a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Peoria move fast and new ones pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.