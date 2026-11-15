Peoria has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like cleaning, fixing, and keeping spaces in good shape.

Here are several solid options hiring in Peoria, IL this week:

Employer: Independent / self-employed

Independent / self-employed Location: Peoria, IL (on the road, homes & small businesses)

(on the road, homes & small businesses) Type: Contract

Pay: Up to $105/day

Set your own pace cleaning homes, Airbnbs, and offices. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule and already have some cleaning or housekeeping experience.

Employer: Small residential HVAC company

Small residential HVAC company Location: Peoria, IL (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$35/hour

Work on home heating and cooling systems with no sales commissions, plus per-call incentives, profit sharing, tool allowance, and a company truck. Great if you have 2–5 years HVAC experience and want room to grow into a lead or manager role.

Employer: Walmart #1323

Location: 3315 N University St, Peoria, IL 61604

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible premium pay and performance incentives

+ possible and Keep the store, parking lot, and restrooms clean so shoppers have a good experience. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: EverTrue

Location: Peoria, IL (Lutheran Hillside Village)

(Lutheran Hillside Village) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $15.00–$23.30/hour

Help keep a senior living community clean and safe, from resident rooms to common areas. Offers PTO, retirement match, education help, and full-time medical, dental, and vision for eligible staff.

Employer: Stanley Steemer

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (performance-based)

Not listed (performance-based) Join a well-known cleaning brand doing carpet, tile, wood floor, furniture, and air duct cleaning, plus restoration work. They provide training, uniforms, paid holidays, vacation, and medical, dental, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles on the same site or with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.