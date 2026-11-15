undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Peoria
🔧 Peoria, IL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Peoria has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like cleaning, fixing, and keeping spaces in good shape.
Here are several solid options hiring in Peoria, IL this week:
Independent Cleaning Contractor
- Employer: Independent / self-employed
- Location: Peoria, IL (on the road, homes & small businesses)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: Up to $105/day
- Set your own pace cleaning homes, Airbnbs, and offices. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule and already have some cleaning or housekeeping experience.
Residential HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: Small residential HVAC company
- Location: Peoria, IL (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$35/hour
- Work on home heating and cooling systems with no sales commissions, plus per-call incentives, profit sharing, tool allowance, and a company truck. Great if you have 2–5 years HVAC experience and want room to grow into a lead or manager role.
Janitorial Associate
- Employer: Walmart #1323
- Location: 3315 N University St, Peoria, IL 61604
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible premium pay and performance incentives
- Keep the store, parking lot, and restrooms clean so shoppers have a good experience. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Housekeeper – Lutheran Hillside Village (FT Days)
- Employer: EverTrue
- Location: Peoria, IL (Lutheran Hillside Village)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $15.00–$23.30/hour
- Help keep a senior living community clean and safe, from resident rooms to common areas. Offers PTO, retirement match, education help, and full-time medical, dental, and vision for eligible staff.
Technician
- Employer: Stanley Steemer
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (performance-based)
- Join a well-known cleaning brand doing carpet, tile, wood floor, furniture, and air duct cleaning, plus restoration work. They provide training, uniforms, paid holidays, vacation, and medical, dental, and 401(k).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles on the same site or with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.