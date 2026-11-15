🚨 Evacuations continue after bomb threat at South Peoria ethanol plant

Police and the FBI are investigating a credible bomb threat at BioUrja Renewables (formerly ADM), 1 Edmund St in South Peoria.

A suspicious package was found and has been rendered safe, but police are still searching the facility for any other devices.

An evacuation order is in effect for everyone who lives or works within a one-mile radius of the plant. People are asked to leave homes and businesses and avoid the area. Most streets nearby are closed.

Shelters are open at Manual Academy on South Griswold Street in Peoria and at EastSide Centre for East Peoria residents. About 70 people were at Manual early Saturday.

City officials say evacuations will remain in effect with an update coming no later than 9 a.m. Saturday, and Peoria Police plan another briefing at noon Saturday.

Major employers like Caterpillar and OSF St. Francis Medical Center are following safety guidance and taking precautions.