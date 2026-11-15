🚨 Evacuation lifted near South Peoria ethanol plant

The evacuation around the BioUrja ethanol plant in South Peoria, Illinois has been lifted after bomb teams found a bomb Friday night and made it safe.

Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon announced shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday that:

The 1-mile evacuation order around the plant is no longer in effect.

around the plant is no longer in effect. Street barricades are being removed and all roads are reopening .

and . Residents and businesses in the affected area can return and resume normal operations.

Law enforcement from state, federal, and local agencies searched the facility and reported no other items of concern. They say a criminal investigation is ongoing and more updates will be shared.

About 60–80 people stayed at the evacuation shelter at Manual High School during the incident. No one used the shelter at EastSide Centre.

If you live or work within a mile of the BioUrja plant, you can now safely go back home or reopen your business.