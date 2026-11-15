Peoria has some wonderful cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great place to start.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

Tuxedo fans, meet Galley Girl! This young black-and-white beauty is waiting at the county shelter for someone to give her a cozy home and a soft bed.

👉 Meet GALLEY GIRL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

Spooky is a tiny tortie kitten with striking colors. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet SPOOKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

Soft gray Bean is a young cat with a sleek coat and bright eyes. She’s the perfect age to settle into a new routine with her people.

👉 Meet BEAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

Stacy is a beautiful all-black adult cat. If you’re looking for a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten, she could be your match.

👉 Meet STACY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

Fluffy Cran-Purry has a long, colorful calico coat that will turn heads. She’s a young girl who will love regular brushing and quiet time with her person.

👉 Meet CRAN-PURRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

With a name like Mashed Potato, this gray kitten is hard to forget. She’s small now, but she’s ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet MASHED POTATO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP

Magnolia is a lovely medium-haired black cat with a more mature, calm presence. Her adoption fee helps the rescue care for more cats in need.

👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP

Gray kitten Laurel is young, bright, and ready to learn all about life in a real home. She’d love toys, climbing spots, and gentle playtime.

👉 Meet Laurel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP

Ash is a gray male kitten with lots of growing to do. He’ll thrive with patient people who can guide him through his playful kitten months.

👉 Meet Ash kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP

Sassafras is a sweet gray kitten with a big name and a tiny body. She’s looking for a safe home where she can play, nap, and feel secure.

👉 Meet Sassafras and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP

Aspen is another handsome gray boy from this kitten group. He’s ready for a family who will enjoy his kitten energy and help him feel at home.

👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP

Catalpa is a mostly black kitten with a soft coat and bright eyes. She’s small now, but she’s ready to grow into a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Catalpa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats or kittens caught your eye, please reach out to Peoria County Animal Protection Services at (309) 672-2440 or contact Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.