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🐱 Playful, Sweet & Shy Cats Ready for Adoption in Peoria
Peoria has some wonderful cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great place to start.
GALLEY GIRL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
Tuxedo fans, meet Galley Girl! This young black-and-white beauty is waiting at the county shelter for someone to give her a cozy home and a soft bed.
👉 Meet GALLEY GIRL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SPOOKY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
Spooky is a tiny tortie kitten with striking colors. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet SPOOKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BEAN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
Soft gray Bean is a young cat with a sleek coat and bright eyes. She’s the perfect age to settle into a new routine with her people.
👉 Meet BEAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STACY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (All)
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
Stacy is a beautiful all-black adult cat. If you’re looking for a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten, she could be your match.
👉 Meet STACY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CRAN-PURRY
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
Fluffy Cran-Purry has a long, colorful calico coat that will turn heads. She’s a young girl who will love regular brushing and quiet time with her person.
👉 Meet CRAN-PURRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MASHED POTATO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
With a name like Mashed Potato, this gray kitten is hard to forget. She’s small now, but she’s ready to grow up with a family of her own.
👉 Meet MASHED POTATO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Magnolia
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP
Magnolia is a lovely medium-haired black cat with a more mature, calm presence. Her adoption fee helps the rescue care for more cats in need.
👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Laurel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP
Gray kitten Laurel is young, bright, and ready to learn all about life in a real home. She’d love toys, climbing spots, and gentle playtime.
👉 Meet Laurel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ash kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP
Ash is a gray male kitten with lots of growing to do. He’ll thrive with patient people who can guide him through his playful kitten months.
👉 Meet Ash kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sassafras
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP
Sassafras is a sweet gray kitten with a big name and a tiny body. She’s looking for a safe home where she can play, nap, and feel secure.
👉 Meet Sassafras and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aspen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP
Aspen is another handsome gray boy from this kitten group. He’s ready for a family who will enjoy his kitten energy and help him feel at home.
👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Catalpa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP
Catalpa is a mostly black kitten with a soft coat and bright eyes. She’s small now, but she’s ready to grow into a loyal companion.
👉 Meet Catalpa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats or kittens caught your eye, please reach out to Peoria County Animal Protection Services at (309) 672-2440 or contact Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.