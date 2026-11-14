Peoria’s trucking and driving scene is busy right now, with solid pay and a mix of home-daily and OTR options. If you’ve got a CDL and some experience, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC

DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC Location: Peoria, IL (regional OTR)

(regional OTR) Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.66–$0.69 per mile, avg $1,661–$2,239/week, $1,500 sign-on bonus

Big-mile OTR job with strong per-mile pay, paid on all dispatch miles (loaded & empty). Home most weekends, 99% no-touch freight, newer Volvo & Freightliner tractors, and full benefits with 401(k) match, paid vacation, and 7 paid holidays.

Employer: K&B Transportation

Location: Peoria, IL (Midwest regional)

(Midwest regional) Type: Full-time

Pay: 73 CPM start, $1,679/week minimum guarantee, potential $2,000+ on top weeks

Midwest regional lanes with no Northeast or NYC, home every 12–14 days for most drivers. Late-model automatic Freightliner Cascadias, health/vision/dental options, bonuses, and a pay package where many drivers earn $95K–$110K+ yearly depending on the option.

Employer: Not listed (posted via Indeed)

Not listed (posted via Indeed) Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $30–$40/hour, overtime after 40 hours (drivers can see around $100K/year)

Day-shift Mon–Fri, home daily with only occasional hotel layovers (with $150/night per diem). Flatbed work hauling building products with strapping only, no tarping, and you’ll need to be able to drive a manual.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.