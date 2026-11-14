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🚌 Peoria, IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
Peoria’s trucking and driving scene is busy right now, with solid pay and a mix of home-daily and OTR options. If you’ve got a CDL and some experience, there’s real money on the table.
CDL A Driver Company Regional OTR
- Employer: DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC
- Location: Peoria, IL (regional OTR)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $0.66–$0.69 per mile, avg $1,661–$2,239/week, $1,500 sign-on bonus
Big-mile OTR job with strong per-mile pay, paid on all dispatch miles (loaded & empty). Home most weekends, 99% no-touch freight, newer Volvo & Freightliner tractors, and full benefits with 401(k) match, paid vacation, and 7 paid holidays.
CDL-A Drivers: GUARANTEED $1679 Week Minimum
- Employer: K&B Transportation
- Location: Peoria, IL (Midwest regional)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: 73 CPM start, $1,679/week minimum guarantee, potential $2,000+ on top weeks
Midwest regional lanes with no Northeast or NYC, home every 12–14 days for most drivers. Late-model automatic Freightliner Cascadias, health/vision/dental options, bonuses, and a pay package where many drivers earn $95K–$110K+ yearly depending on the option.
Class A CDL Flatbed Driver
- Employer: Not listed (posted via Indeed)
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $30–$40/hour, overtime after 40 hours (drivers can see around $100K/year)
Day-shift Mon–Fri, home daily with only occasional hotel layovers (with $150/night per diem). Flatbed work hauling building products with strapping only, no tarping, and you’ll need to be able to drive a manual.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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