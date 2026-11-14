Peoria’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and strong pay. If you like fixing equipment and keeping production moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Peoria, IL (regional travel across IL, WI, MN, SD)

(regional travel across IL, WI, MN, SD) Type: Contract

Pay: $35–$39/hr + per diem + paid travel + 2x weekend pay + annual profit sharing

Work on large industrial packaging and processing equipment, with a company car, fuel card, and paid travel time. Heavy regional travel, but you work from home when not on the road, with strong benefits, 6% 401(k) match, and room to grow your technical skills.

Employer: Caterpillar Inc.

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time, onsite (5 days/week)

Pay: $89,210 – $133,810

Maintain and troubleshoot lab instruments in Caterpillar’s Scheduled Oil Sampling (SOS) Laboratory, helping keep customer equipment healthy. Role includes preventive and emergency maintenance, calibration, inventory/parts management, and Lean/5S projects, with relocation available and a full benefits package (medical, PTO, 401(k), bonus, tuition help, and more).

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.