Peoria’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on store work to hybrid office roles. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: CROSSMARK

CROSSMARK Location: Peoria, IL (61604)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

High-volume stocking role where you keep shelves full and products looking sharp for big-name brands. Includes weekly pay, paid training, mileage reimbursement (if eligible), and access to health, dental, vision, life insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Lead a full store team, drive sales, and own day-to-day operations in a fast-paced value retail environment. Role comes with benefits like health and dental insurance, paid vacation, 401(k), paid training, and clear growth paths for long-term retail careers.

Employer: Dutch Travel Service Sunmix / AJD Holiday Services Inc.

Location: Hybrid in Peoria, IL 61630

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Help travelers with bookings, changes, and cancellations for a major European tour operator, all from a hybrid setup with flexible shifts. Offers paid time off (vacation + federal holidays for full-time), flexible schedule, health care reimbursement, and strong growth opportunities if you like detail-heavy, computer-based work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens doors to similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.