⚠️ CityLink buses back to normal routes in downtown Peoria

As of November 14, 2026, CityLink has returned to normal service after emergency evacuations and road closures were lifted in downtown Peoria.

Bus Routes 5, 7, 8, 13, 15, 20, and 99 are no longer on detour and are back to their regularly scheduled routes.

If you ride these lines, you can go back to using your usual stops and times.

For the latest updates, visit www.ridecitylink.org/alerts.