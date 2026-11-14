🚧 Bus detours in downtown Peoria today

CityLink has temporary detours in place because of an emergency situation causing evacuations and road closures in downtown Peoria.

Impacted routes: 5, 7, 8, 13, 15, 20, and 99.

Detours now in effect:

Routes 5, 7, 8, 13, 15, 20: Using Main Street to get to the Transit Center .

Using to get to the . Route 99: Using Farmington Road and Maxwell Road for both inbound and outbound trips.

Using and for both inbound and outbound trips. Routes 8 and 20: Using the Murray Baker Bridge.

These changes are due to closures on parts of Washington Street, Adams Street, and Jefferson Avenue.

If you ride any of these routes, plan for possible delays and give yourself extra time to travel. CityLink will adjust service as needed and return to normal routes once roads reopen and it’s safe to do so.