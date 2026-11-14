Peoria’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid options from healthcare to industrial staffing. If you like people, process, and problem‑solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $20.71 – $24.37/hour

Support new hires and staff by creating ID badges and managing access across the health system. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with computers, and have at least 1 year of admin or customer service experience.

Employer: EmployBridge

EmployBridge Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Pay: Not listed

High‑energy recruiting role placing workers in industrial and manufacturing jobs. You’ll post jobs, interview candidates, run background checks, and manage 40+ customers daily—great if you like fast‑paced, people‑focused work.

Employer: Advanced Technology Services (ATS)

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead full‑cycle recruiting for a corporate/manufacturing environment, from sourcing on social media to offers and onboarding. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 4+ years of recruiting experience who enjoys partnering with business leaders and improving hiring processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related HR roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.