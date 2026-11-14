Peoria has steady demand right now for people who can keep buildings running and looking good. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Red Cross

American Red Cross Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$23.00/hour (Illinois)

Full-scope maintenance role with the American Red Cross, working on carpentry, basic electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and general facility repairs. You’ll use hand and power tools, do inspections to prevent breakdowns, and may help lead volunteers. Requires 3+ years’ related experience, a high school diploma or equivalent, and a valid driver’s license with good record. Includes a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k match, paid family leave, and more).

Employer: Vonachen Group

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Part-time, 2nd shift

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 PM–9:00 PM + 1 Saturday/month

Pay: $17/hour

Evening lead role where you clean (dusting, mopping, vacuuming, detail work) and also coordinate and mentor a small team. You’ll help with training, quality checks, and keeping things on schedule. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and be able to lift 50 lbs and work on your feet. Includes PTO, 401(k) eligibility, and Daily Pay.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.