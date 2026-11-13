Peoria’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing and advanced simulation. If you’ve got solid technical skills, there are some strong contract roles open.

Employer: Akkodis

Akkodis Location: Peoria/Mossville, IL

Type: Contract

Pay: $45–$48 per hour

Lead support for engineering tools at a major manufacturing company (Caterpillar experience is required). You’ll improve workflows, support Power BI dashboards, train users, and work across engineering, IT, and quality teams.

Employer: DSM-H Consulting

DSM-H Consulting Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

High-impact analysis role working on 9–18L internal combustion engines. You’ll run FEA/TMF simulations (ABAQUS/NASTRAN/HyperMesh/Simcenter 3D), optimize engine components, and explore new AI-enabled simulation tools.

Employer: Cross Ocean Tech

Cross Ocean Tech Location: Peoria, IL (in person)

Type: Contract

Pay: $24–$25 per hour

Hands-on role building aerospace wire harnesses and cable assemblies from engineering drawings. Great if you like detailed bench work—crimping, soldering, testing, and inspection—with 401(k), health, dental, and vision benefits.

If one of these fits your skills, apply soon and tailor your resume to the tools and experience each posting calls out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.