Peoria has a nice mix of local delivery and long‑haul driving work right now. If you like being on the road, there are several solid options with tips, benefits, and even six‑figure potential.

Employer: Domino's (MBR Management franchise)

Domino's (MBR Management franchise) Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + tips , paid mileage , employee food discount

Competitive hourly + , , Benefits: Health, dental, vision after 60 days (full-time), 401(k), paid training, advancement opportunities

This role is great if you want flexible hours and daily tips while using your own insured vehicle. You’ll deliver in the Peoria area, interact with customers, and keep basic records while staying on the move.

Employer: Domino's (MBR Management franchise)

Domino's (MBR Management franchise) Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + tips , paid mileage , employee food discount

Competitive hourly + , , Benefits: Health, dental, vision after 60 days (full-time), 401(k), paid training, advancement opportunities

You’ll run planned routes from the Prospect Road store, using GPS and doing pre/post‑trip checks. Good fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady local driving with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Domino's (MBR Management franchise)

Domino's (MBR Management franchise) Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hr in store & $9/hr on the road + tips, paid mileage

+ tips, paid mileage Benefits: Health, dental, vision after 60 days (full-time), 401(k), paid training, advancement opportunities

This spot is ideal if you want a clear pay structure plus tips and like working both in-store and on the road. You’ll deliver around north Peoria, handle basic vehicle checks, and give friendly customer service.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Peoria, IL (hiring OTR across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team), $5,000/week minimum average per week worked; most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week

(team), per week worked; most earn Equipment: Dry van, all miles paid (loaded & empty)

Dry van, all miles paid (loaded & empty) Perks: Fuel price guarantee (avg $1.60/gal or less after surcharge), paid permits/tolls, detention pay, paid cargo & liability insurance, health insurance program, $5,000 driver referral bonus, passport required

If you’re an experienced Class A CDL owner operator who wants something different from standard freight, this gig has you hauling gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events across North America.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—driver roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.