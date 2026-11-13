Peoria’s food and hospitality scene is busy again, from school cafeterias to historic hotels and pizza shops. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: 10408 N. Centerway Drive, Suite H, Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help run a busy Domino’s store: manage shifts, lead a team of 3–30 people, handle cash, and jump in on making pizzas and orders. Good fit if you’ve led a crew in food service or retail and want flexible hours with lots of hands-on experience.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: 3320 N. Prospect Rd. #B, Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Oversee daily operations, keep orders moving on time, and coach a fast-paced team. Great if you like problem-solving, staying organized, and keeping both staff and customers happy.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: 425 N. Western Ave., Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead shifts, manage cash and inventory, and support training at this Peoria location. This one calls for a strong communicator with local area knowledge and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Marriott Pere Marquette Peoria

Location: Downtown Peoria, IL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$70,000 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, hotel discounts, potential performance bonus

Health, dental, vision, paid time off, hotel discounts, potential performance bonus Lead housekeeping and laundry at Peoria’s landmark hotel, managing a large team and full department budget. Ideal for someone with 5+ years hotel housekeeping leadership who wants a true department-head role with direct access to the GM and ownership.

Employer: Pleasant Hill School District #69

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Part-time / Temporary, in person

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision (listed as available)

Health, dental, vision (listed as available) Help prep and serve school meals, keep the kitchen and cafeteria running smoothly, and support record-keeping and food safety. Good match if you enjoy working around students and want steady daytime hours during the school year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.