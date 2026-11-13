Peoria’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid roles for people who like building, fixing, and improving how things get made. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Komatsu

Komatsu Location: Peoria, IL (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,600 – $84,500 per year

You’ll lead projects that improve safety, cost, and workflow in both production and the warehouse. This role is a good fit if you have a BS in Manufacturing or Industrial Engineering, 1–3 years’ experience, and are comfortable with CNC programming, CAD/AutoCAD, Lean tools, and time studies. Komatsu also offers a robust benefits package including health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and more.

Employer: Mazak Corporation

Mazak Corporation Location: Peoria, IL area (travel from home; reports to Schaumburg, IL)

(travel from home; reports to Schaumburg, IL) Type: Full-time (field-based)

Full-time (field-based) Salary: $30 – $45 per hour

Perfect if you like being on the road and solving problems on-site. You’ll install, repair, and maintain CNC lathes and machining centers, train customers, and travel overnight as needed. They’re looking for 2-year technical training, about 5 years of CNC maintenance/repair experience, and strong skills with mechanical, electrical, and software troubleshooting.

Employer: Muir Omni Graphics

Location: Peoria, IL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week

Salary: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

This role links operations, planning, and artwork for a printing/graphics manufacturer. You’ll enter and manage production jobs, coordinate artwork, track job queues, and support cross-team communication. Great if you’re organized, detail-focused, and comfortable with Microsoft Office and Adobe Illustrator/InDesign. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.