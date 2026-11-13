Peoria’s education scene is busy right now—from medical training to preschool classrooms and community programs. If you like helping people learn and grow, there’s a good mix of roles here.

Employer: University of Illinois Chicago – College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP)

University of Illinois Chicago – College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time, Academic Hospitalist

Salary: $220,000–$275,000/year

Application timeline: For fullest consideration, apply by 11/30/2026; posting closes 7/1/2026

Teach medical students and residents while caring for patients at a 642-bed tertiary academic medical center. This role blends inpatient hospitalist work with bedside teaching, lectures, curriculum development, and committee service, plus a strong benefits package and access to the Jump Trading Simulation Education Center.

Employer: Cadence Education

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$23.60/hour

Lead your own preschool classroom, plan and deliver developmentally appropriate curriculum, and build close relationships with kids and families. This role comes with 50% childcare tuition discount, 401(k) with employer match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, and paid CDA, plus ongoing training and support.

Employer: The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA)

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–4pm, occasional weekends

Pay: $20.80/hour

Join a mission-driven team teaching abuse prevention, bullying prevention, healthy relationships, and more in schools and community settings across the Tri-County area. You’ll present age-appropriate, evidence-based curricula, help develop materials, track data, and serve as a supportive resource for students, with health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, and PTO.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.