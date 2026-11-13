Peoria’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to seasoned leadership. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Moments Hospice

Moments Hospice Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary plus uncapped commission (top performers can earn $25,000+ extra per year in commission)

Competitive base salary (top performers can earn in commission) Why it’s interesting: Field-based healthcare sales role where you build relationships with hospitals, clinics, and senior communities to grow hospice referrals. Includes fleet car program (business and personal use, gas and insurance covered based on eligibility), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and the chance to do mission-driven work.

Employer: Komatsu

Location: Peoria, IL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $115,000 – $155,000 hiring range

hiring range Why it’s interesting: Senior role leading a global marketing and product management team for service parts and consumables. You’ll set product strategy, drive aftermarket growth, work with worldwide teams, and use tools like Salesforce and BI platforms. Comes with a robust benefits package, 401(k/savings programs, paid time off, and strong learning and development support.

Employer: GFI Digital

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary plus uncapped commission (amount not listed)

Base salary (amount not listed) Why it’s interesting: Great fit if you’re competitive and coachable. Offers ongoing training, a clear growth path, company-sponsored car program, performance trips, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).

Employer: WebDesign309.com

Location: Peoria, IL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000 – $57,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role supporting sales and marketing for a digital agency—prospecting, managing a CRM, helping with proposals, and working across teams. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO, and is a solid step if you want to grow in business development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.