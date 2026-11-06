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🏥 Peoria, IL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles from CNA to Specialist
Peoria’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to behind-the-scenes quality work. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Part Time Occupational Therapist
- Employer: Specialized Education Services, Inc.
- Location: Peoria, IL (school-based)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with students who have OT services in their IEP/ISP. You’ll do assessments, fine-motor interventions, and collaborate closely with teachers and parents, plus supervise an OT assistant.
Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor (LCPC) – Long-Term Care
- Employer: Deer Oaks – The Behavioral Health Solution
- Location: Peoria, IL (long-term care facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
Provide therapy and assessments for residents in long-term care with a Monday–Friday, no evenings or weekends schedule. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, and strong admin support so you can focus on patient care.
CNA – Medical Acute Care
- Employer: OSF HealthCare
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $18.98–$22.34/hour + 3rd shift +$2.25/hr, weekend +$1.75/hr
- Bonus: $900 sign-on bonus with 1-year commitment (18+)
Hands-on role taking vitals, helping with daily living, and supporting patients on a medical acute unit. Good fit if you’re a CNA with BLS looking for stable hospital work and shift differentials.
Professional Practice Evaluation Specialist – Medical Group/Home Care/Hospice
- Employer: OSF HealthCare
- Location: Peoria, IL (travel to multiple OSF sites)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Pay: $36.04–$42.40/hour
Support patient safety, quality, and peer review across OSF locations. Ideal if you have an associate degree + 2 years healthcare experience and enjoy data, investigations, and committee work more than bedside care.
CNA – Acute Care G200
- Employer: OSF HealthCare
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $18.98–$22.34/hour
Similar to the Medical Acute Care CNA but on the G200 acute care unit. You’ll provide basic patient care, monitor changes, and support the team; CNA and BLS required.
Travel RN – Med/Surg Cardio, 12-hr Nights
- Employer: Fidelity On Call
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Type: Full-time travel assignment
- Schedule: 12-hour nights, 36 hrs/week, every other weekend/holiday
- Pay: Competitive travel pay (exact rate not listed)
Care for adult cardiopulmonary and med-surg patients as a travel RN with at least 3 years’ recent experience, plus BLS and ACLS. Comes with Day 1 benefits and support from a long-standing travel agency.
Travel Med Surg RN – $2,239/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Type: Travel RN (listed as Internship)
- Pay: $2,239 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Duration: 13 weeks, start 11/30/2026
Travel med-surg role in an acute care hospital with health, vision, dental, and life insurance starting day one. Must live 50+ miles away to qualify as a traveler and have 2+ years’ experience plus BLS/ACLS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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