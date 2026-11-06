🛒 Peoria Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Peoria’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from auto parts to beauty to finance. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Help run the store: lead the team on the sales floor, support the manager, handle returns, online orders, and opening/closing duties. Great fit if you like a mix of customer service and light leadership.

Perks: Competitive wages & PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, and clear promote-from-within growth.

Employer: Tower Loan

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Handle payments, process loan applications, balance cash drawers, and help customers find the right loan options. Good for someone who likes office work, numbers, and building long-term customer relationships.

Schedule: Monday–Friday 8:30 AM–5:30 PM , some extended hours and possible Saturdays.

Monday–Friday , some extended hours and possible Saturdays. Perks: Competitive pay with performance incentives, health/dental/vision, life insurance, up to 3% 401(k) match, PTO (16 days after one year, with cash-back for unused time), paid holidays, bonuses, and strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Help guests find the right beauty products, ring up purchases, keep shelves stocked, and support in-store events. Great if you love makeup/skin care and enjoy a busy, upbeat store.

Perks: Eligible for overtime as needed; full-time roles may include paid time off plus health, dental, vision, life, and disability benefits (part-time has a lighter benefits package).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company offers room to grow, and getting your foot in the door is often the hardest part.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.